Exit 727
Based on a true story: A live-free,
die-free chronicle of
three troubled young men who
have lost hope for a future,
find a bond with each other and
risk everything for a better
life.
The film takes you on a
musically driven rush of bank
robbery, kidnapping, and drug
addiction. Dominick, caught in
his own self- destructive ways
over his mother’s death, draws
his junkie brother Michael and
their social-outcast friend Ben
into an outsiders’ dangerous
scheme. They all go down a
path of uncertainty, chaos and
for some death.