Exit 727

Based on a true story: A live-free, die-free chronicle of three troubled young men who have lost hope for a future, find a bond with each other and risk everything for a better life. The film takes you on a musically driven rush of bank robbery, kidnapping, and drug addiction. Dominick, caught in his own self- destructive ways over his mother’s death, draws his junkie brother Michael and their social-outcast friend Ben into an outsiders’ dangerous scheme. They all go down a path of uncertainty, chaos and for some death.